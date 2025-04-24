NGT Demands Accountability from Jharkhand for Ganga Pollution

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed dissatisfaction with Jharkhand's non-compliance with the Supreme Court's orders aimed at controlling pollution in the Ganga. The tribunal has requested an explanation from the state for its failure to make sufficient progress.

NGT highlighted concerns about Jharkhand's slow progress in laying sewage lines and constructing sewage treatment plants (STPs), vital components of the Ganga rejuvenation plan. The tribunal urged the state's environment secretary to submit an affidavit detailing explanations for the delays and outlining implementation timelines for each district and drain involved.

The Supreme Court previously emphasized the necessity of effective monitoring over mere directives in the mission to restore the Ganga's water quality. The NGT noted current sewage treatment facilities were not operating optimally and insisted on accountability from Pollution Control Boards and State Environment Secretaries. Further hearing is set for August 18.

