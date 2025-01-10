Left Menu

Security Tightens at AMU Amid Bomb Threat

Aligarh Muslim University received a threat email claiming that the campus would be blown up, leading to heightened security measures. Police, along with university officials, are conducting thorough checks in all sensitive areas. The Cyber Crime Cell is investigating the email's origin, which also mentioned ransom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:45 IST
Security Tightens at AMU Amid Bomb Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is on high alert after receiving a threatening email claiming that the campus would be blown up, prompting a significant increase in security, local police announced on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Mrigank Shekhar Pathak reported intensified checking at sensitive areas surrounding the university since the email was received by top officials, including the Vice Chancellor. He stressed that authorities are not taking any chances regarding this threat.

Efforts are being made to trace the origin of the email, which also demanded ransom, as confirmed by AMU spokesperson Asim Siddiqui. Meanwhile, dog squads and an increased police presence continue to monitor key areas to ensure campus safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025