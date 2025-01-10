Security Tightens at AMU Amid Bomb Threat

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is on high alert after receiving a threatening email claiming that the campus would be blown up, prompting a significant increase in security, local police announced on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Mrigank Shekhar Pathak reported intensified checking at sensitive areas surrounding the university since the email was received by top officials, including the Vice Chancellor. He stressed that authorities are not taking any chances regarding this threat.

Efforts are being made to trace the origin of the email, which also demanded ransom, as confirmed by AMU spokesperson Asim Siddiqui. Meanwhile, dog squads and an increased police presence continue to monitor key areas to ensure campus safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)