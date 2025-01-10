Hackers Breach CFIUS: National Security at Risk

In a significant security breach, Chinese hackers infiltrated the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS), an agency tasked with reviewing foreign investments for potential national security risks. The news, reported by CNN, has raised alarm across the U.S. government safeguarding community.

The breach reportedly forms part of a larger cyber incursion targeting the U.S. Treasury Department's unclassified system. As the details surrounding the exact timing of the hack remain undisclosed, questions arise about the extent of the compromise.

Efforts to obtain a response from the U.S. Treasury Department and CFIUS were unsuccessful as official representative statements were unavailable beyond regular working hours. The implications of this breach remain critical for national security protocols.

