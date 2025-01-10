Left Menu

Hackers Breach CFIUS: National Security at Risk

Chinese hackers infiltrated the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., compromising national security. This breach was part of a larger attack on the U.S. Treasury Department's unclassified system. Details about the timing remain unclear, and CFIUS is yet to provide an official response to inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:10 IST
Hackers Breach CFIUS: National Security at Risk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant security breach, Chinese hackers infiltrated the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS), an agency tasked with reviewing foreign investments for potential national security risks. The news, reported by CNN, has raised alarm across the U.S. government safeguarding community.

The breach reportedly forms part of a larger cyber incursion targeting the U.S. Treasury Department's unclassified system. As the details surrounding the exact timing of the hack remain undisclosed, questions arise about the extent of the compromise.

Efforts to obtain a response from the U.S. Treasury Department and CFIUS were unsuccessful as official representative statements were unavailable beyond regular working hours. The implications of this breach remain critical for national security protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025