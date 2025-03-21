China and Russia Strengthen Cybersecurity Ties
China aims to bolster its cybersecurity collaboration with Russia, focusing on counter-terrorism and cross-border crime prevention. This commitment was highlighted during a meeting between China's public security minister and Russia's FSB director, with both countries advocating for ongoing dialogue among their security departments.
In a bid to enhance cybersecurity and counter-terrorism efforts, China is deepening its cooperation with Russia. This announcement was made by Wang Xiaohong, China's minister of public security, during a meeting with Alexander Bortnikov, the head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Beijing on Friday.
The meeting underscored China's support for increased interaction and multi-level engagements between the law enforcement and security departments of both nations.
According to reports from China's state-run Xinhua news agency, this initiative aims to combat cross-border crime effectively and strengthen the cyber defenses of both countries.
