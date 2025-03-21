Left Menu

China and Russia Strengthen Cybersecurity Ties

China aims to bolster its cybersecurity collaboration with Russia, focusing on counter-terrorism and cross-border crime prevention. This commitment was highlighted during a meeting between China's public security minister and Russia's FSB director, with both countries advocating for ongoing dialogue among their security departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:00 IST
China and Russia Strengthen Cybersecurity Ties
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

In a bid to enhance cybersecurity and counter-terrorism efforts, China is deepening its cooperation with Russia. This announcement was made by Wang Xiaohong, China's minister of public security, during a meeting with Alexander Bortnikov, the head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Beijing on Friday.

The meeting underscored China's support for increased interaction and multi-level engagements between the law enforcement and security departments of both nations.

According to reports from China's state-run Xinhua news agency, this initiative aims to combat cross-border crime effectively and strengthen the cyber defenses of both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025