China and Russia Strengthen Cybersecurity Ties

In a bid to enhance cybersecurity and counter-terrorism efforts, China is deepening its cooperation with Russia. This announcement was made by Wang Xiaohong, China's minister of public security, during a meeting with Alexander Bortnikov, the head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Beijing on Friday.

The meeting underscored China's support for increased interaction and multi-level engagements between the law enforcement and security departments of both nations.

According to reports from China's state-run Xinhua news agency, this initiative aims to combat cross-border crime effectively and strengthen the cyber defenses of both countries.

