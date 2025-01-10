Chouhan Champions 'One Nation, One Election' in Chhattisgarh
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for support towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'one nation, one election' vision to avoid frequent polls, which disrupt development. Speaking at an event in Chhattisgarh, he criticized the previous Congress government and urged synchronized elections every five years.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to the people of Chhattisgarh to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of synchronizing national and state elections. He claimed that frequent elections interrupt developmental progress.
Addressing a government function in Nagpura village, Chhattisgarh, Chouhan argued that constant polling creates administrative disruptions due to the model code of conduct. He criticized monetary waste by both the government and political parties.
The Union minister accused the previous Congress government of removing housing schemes from the poorest under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, reiterating PM Modi's commitment to providing housing rights. The initiative aligns with the pending parliamentary committee review of two bills on simultaneous elections.
