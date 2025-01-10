Left Menu

Chouhan Champions 'One Nation, One Election' in Chhattisgarh

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for support towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'one nation, one election' vision to avoid frequent polls, which disrupt development. Speaking at an event in Chhattisgarh, he criticized the previous Congress government and urged synchronized elections every five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durg | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:28 IST
Chouhan Champions 'One Nation, One Election' in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to the people of Chhattisgarh to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of synchronizing national and state elections. He claimed that frequent elections interrupt developmental progress.

Addressing a government function in Nagpura village, Chhattisgarh, Chouhan argued that constant polling creates administrative disruptions due to the model code of conduct. He criticized monetary waste by both the government and political parties.

The Union minister accused the previous Congress government of removing housing schemes from the poorest under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, reiterating PM Modi's commitment to providing housing rights. The initiative aligns with the pending parliamentary committee review of two bills on simultaneous elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025