Kerala High Court Postpones Boby Chemmanur's Bail Hearing Amidst Sexual Harassment Allegations
The Kerala High Court deferred the bail hearing for businessman Boby Chemmanur, arrested over sexual harassment allegations by a Malayalam actress. Chemmanur's plea denied by Ernakulam court, cites false accusations and wrongful arrest. Allegations involve inappropriate conduct during a jewellery store inauguration.
The Kerala High Court has postponed the bail hearing for prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur, originally scheduled for Friday, to January 14. Chemmanur was taken into custody following allegations of sexual harassment made against him by a Malayalam actress.
Chemmanur's legal team approached the High Court after his bail request was denied by the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II, resulting in a 14-day judicial custody. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan indicated that no special privileges would be extended in this case.
The petition highlights the nature of the allegations, rooted in an incident during a jewellery showroom inauguration. Chemmanur contests these accusations, claiming innocence and suggesting that his arrest was executed with improper motives, potentially damaging his reputation and business interests.
