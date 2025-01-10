Ravneet Singh Bittu Advocates for Collaboration to Boost Tomato Production and Paste Manufacturing in Punjab

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (GOI), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Punjab Agro Industries Corporation, and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) are set to engage in collaborative efforts aimed at significantly improving tomato production and the manufacturing of tomato paste in Punjab. This initiative was discussed during a visit by S. Ravneet Singh Bittu, Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, to the HUL plant in Rajpura. The visit focused on the need for a robust partnership among the key stakeholders to empower Punjab farmers to grow tomatoes of international standards and subsequently produce quality tomato paste locally.

Addressing the Gap in Local Tomato Paste Production

Currently, the HUL Rajpura plant requires approximately 11,423 metric tonnes of tomato paste annually for its ketchup production; however, it sources only about 50 metric tonnes of paste from Punjab, contributing to just 2% of the total demand. Minister Singh highlighted the potential for Punjab to increase its share in local procurement if the state's farmers are provided with the right tools and support. He stressed the importance of leveraging PAU Ludhiana to develop a hybrid tomato seed that meets international standards, thus enabling Punjab farmers to scale up their tomato production capabilities.

During the visit, Minister Singh stated, “If Maharashtra can produce tomato paste in such large volumes, why can’t Punjab? The state already produces tomatoes with the best color quality in India, as confirmed by HUL Rajpura.” The minister emphasized that with assured fair pricing and the right support mechanisms, Punjab could potentially meet a larger portion of the paste requirement, reducing the need for sourcing from other regions.

A Vision for Empowering Punjab's Agricultural Sector

Minister Singh also underlined the government's commitment to supporting local farmers and the agricultural sector in Punjab. “Today, companies are procuring paste from across India. If Punjab farmers are assured fair prices, why shouldn’t they produce tomatoes here? We can make this happen with the right vision, collaboration, and policy support,” he remarked.

He further emphasized the importance of private-public partnerships in empowering farmers. Singh stressed that such collaborations would help position Punjab as a leader in tomato production and processing, turning it into a hub for both cultivation and manufacturing of tomato-based products. He urged both the government and private sector to join forces to drive growth and provide the necessary infrastructure and technological support for farmers.

The Role of Stakeholders in Expanding Local Supply Chains

The Union Minister also encouraged HUL to increase its local procurement of tomato paste to ensure that Punjab farmers benefit from the company’s processing facility. He assured that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India would continue to provide all necessary assistance to ensure the growth and success of this initiative.

Notable Attendees and Future Steps

The visit was attended by key officials, including:

Dr. Preeti Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Patiala

Dr. Nanak Singh, SSP Patiala

Dr. J.P. Dongare, Deputy Agricultural Marketing, MOFPI

Sh. Deb Nath Guha, Site Director, HUL

Sh. Rakesh Jha, Technology Head, HUL

Charanjeet Singh, Plant Manager, HUL

The discussions during the visit have laid the groundwork for future action plans to improve both tomato production and paste manufacturing in Punjab. Through coordinated efforts between the government, research institutions, and private sector, this initiative aims to increase Punjab’s tomato paste production capacity and enable farmers to benefit economically while meeting the growing demand from food processing industries.