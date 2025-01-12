Left Menu

Tragedy in Tremembe: Land Settlers Under Siege

Brazilian police are probing the deaths of two men at a workers' settlement in Sao Paulo. The attack involved 10 invaders and led to two fatalities and six injuries. The Landless Workers Movement reports the settlement is under pressure from developers due to its prime location.

Updated: 12-01-2025 00:46 IST
Tragedy in Tremembe: Land Settlers Under Siege
Brazilian authorities are currently investigating a violent attack on a workers' settlement in Sao Paulo state that resulted in two fatalities. The incident occurred late Friday, according to local law enforcement reports released on Saturday.

The Landless Workers Movement (MST), a significant social organization in Latin America, stated that a group of 10 individuals invaded a settlement in Tremembe, located approximately 90 miles northeast of Sao Paulo. The invaders opened fire on members of the group, tragically killing Gleison Barbosa de Carvalho, 28, and Valdir do Nascimento, 52, and injuring six others.

According to police, testimonies from the victims revealed that suspects arrived in cars and motorcycles before launching their deadly assault. The MST has highlighted ongoing pressure from real estate developers on the settlement due to its strategic proximity to tourist areas, alongside longstanding threats against the residing families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

