Scam Unveiled: Mother-Daughter Duo's Sugar Export Fraud

In a significant crackdown, the city police have arrested a mother-daughter duo for defrauding a Malaysian firm of Rs 10.61 crore by falsely promising sugar exports. The incident sheds light on a complex scam that ensnared the foreign firm with fraudulent claims and bogus documents.

The arrest was made following a complaint from a Malaysian national who was duped into believing that the accused owned two companies capable of exporting 12,000 tonnes of sugar. Instead of receiving the sugar, the firm was furnished with fake documentation claiming the shipment was underway.

An investigation revealed that one of the accused had previously defrauded a Mumbai-based businessman of Rs 75 lakh under a similar ruse. The city police commissioner has warned the business community to remain vigilant against such scams, emphasizing the need for thorough due diligence when dealing with unfamiliar companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)