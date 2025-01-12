Left Menu

Scam Unveiled: Mother-Daughter Duo's Sugar Export Fraud

Two women were arrested for defrauding a Malaysian firm of Rs 10.61 crore by promising sugar exports. The duo claimed to own two companies and presented bogus documents to simulate shipments. The arrest highlights previous fraudulent activity with a Mumbai businessman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-01-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 12:57 IST
Scam Unveiled: Mother-Daughter Duo's Sugar Export Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the city police have arrested a mother-daughter duo for defrauding a Malaysian firm of Rs 10.61 crore by falsely promising sugar exports. The incident sheds light on a complex scam that ensnared the foreign firm with fraudulent claims and bogus documents.

The arrest was made following a complaint from a Malaysian national who was duped into believing that the accused owned two companies capable of exporting 12,000 tonnes of sugar. Instead of receiving the sugar, the firm was furnished with fake documentation claiming the shipment was underway.

An investigation revealed that one of the accused had previously defrauded a Mumbai-based businessman of Rs 75 lakh under a similar ruse. The city police commissioner has warned the business community to remain vigilant against such scams, emphasizing the need for thorough due diligence when dealing with unfamiliar companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025