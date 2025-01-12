Tragedy Unfolds in Most: Deadly Explosion in Czech Restaurant

An explosion rocked the northwest Czech city of Most, claiming six lives and leaving eight others injured. The incident occurred at a local restaurant when a propane-butane cylinder exploded, igniting the building and putting lives at risk.

The fiery blast, which happened late Saturday, forced the evacuation of 30 individuals from the restaurant and nearby premises. Emergency services were quick to respond to the alarming scene, working tirelessly to control the fire and assist the affected.

Details emerged via the Czech fire rescue service's announcement on the X social media platform, shedding light on the tragic events of the night. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion as the community mourns this unexpected loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)