Historic Diplomatic Summit: Bridging Syria's Future

Western and Arab foreign ministers meet in Riyadh for Syria's first regional diplomatic summit post-Assad. New Syrian Foreign Minister, Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani, seeks to discuss sanctions' relief for recovery. The summit includes officials from key Middle Eastern and Western nations, focusing on Syria's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 12-01-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 13:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a groundbreaking summit, foreign ministers and top diplomats from both Western and Arab countries have converged in Riyadh to engage with Syria's newly appointed Foreign Minister, Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani. This marks the first regional meeting concerning Syria since the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad.

The assembly, held in the Saudi capital, features representatives from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, alongside envoys from the United Kingdom and the United States. The gathering on Sunday highlights a unified effort to rethink Syria's direction post-Assad.

Central to the agenda is the potential lifting of sanctions by Western countries, a step Syria's new administration believes crucial for aiding the nation's economic recovery. The historic summit sets the stage for significant diplomatic discourse on Syria's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

