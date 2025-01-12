Escalating Conflict: Russian Troops Advance in Ukraine

Russian troops have reportedly occupied the villages of Yantarne in the Donetsk region and Kalynove in the Kharkiv region, according to statements released by the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday.

Despite these claims, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the reports from the battlefield. The situation remains fluid and uncertain.

In a separate briefing, the ministry detailed ongoing military operations, stating that over the last 24 hours, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian airfields and military assets across 139 locations. These attacks utilized airpower, drones, missiles, and artillery to execute strikes on personnel and vehicles, contributing to a significant escalation in hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)