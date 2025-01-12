Escalating Conflict: Russian Troops Advance in Ukraine
Russian forces have reportedly seized control of Yantarne in Donetsk and Kalynove in Kharkiv, with continued military operations across Ukraine. Strikes have targeted Ukrainian airfields and military assets in numerous locations, though battlefield details remain unconfirmed. The situation marks an escalation in the ongoing conflict.
Russian troops have reportedly occupied the villages of Yantarne in the Donetsk region and Kalynove in the Kharkiv region, according to statements released by the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday.
Despite these claims, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the reports from the battlefield. The situation remains fluid and uncertain.
In a separate briefing, the ministry detailed ongoing military operations, stating that over the last 24 hours, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian airfields and military assets across 139 locations. These attacks utilized airpower, drones, missiles, and artillery to execute strikes on personnel and vehicles, contributing to a significant escalation in hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Donetsk
- Kharkiv
- Military
- Conflict
- Airstrikes
- Troops
- Defence Ministry
- Reuters
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate in Yemen as Israeli Airstrikes Hit Civilian Airport
2024 ‘one of the worst years in history for children in conflict’
India-Nepal Forge Stronger Military Ties with Surya Kiran Exercise
Tensions Escalate: Gaza's Health Sector in Crisis Amid Ongoing Conflict
Conflict Escalates as Hospital Raid Sparks International Concern