Escalating Conflict: Russian Troops Advance in Ukraine

Russian forces have reportedly seized control of Yantarne in Donetsk and Kalynove in Kharkiv, with continued military operations across Ukraine. Strikes have targeted Ukrainian airfields and military assets in numerous locations, though battlefield details remain unconfirmed. The situation marks an escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 15:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian troops have reportedly occupied the villages of Yantarne in the Donetsk region and Kalynove in the Kharkiv region, according to statements released by the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday.

Despite these claims, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the reports from the battlefield. The situation remains fluid and uncertain.

In a separate briefing, the ministry detailed ongoing military operations, stating that over the last 24 hours, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian airfields and military assets across 139 locations. These attacks utilized airpower, drones, missiles, and artillery to execute strikes on personnel and vehicles, contributing to a significant escalation in hostilities.

