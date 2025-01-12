Karnataka's Caste Census: A Catalyst for Cabinet Discussion

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Sunday that the contentious caste census report is set to be discussed in the next cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister noted that the report, submitted last year, required cabinet attention after Rs 160 crore had been invested in its creation. "Let's see what discussion and decision take place in the cabinet," Siddaramaiah stated.

While some groups have opposed or supported the report, it remains a point of debate among backward communities. State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil confirmed that the cabinet meeting would address the caste census soon.

