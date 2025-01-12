Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census: A Catalyst for Cabinet Discussion

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah plans to present the caste census report in the next cabinet meeting. Despite spending Rs 160 crore, the report has sparked debate, with mixed reactions from backward communities. The report was submitted and has political and socio-economic implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayanagar | Updated: 12-01-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 16:41 IST
Karnataka's Caste Census: A Catalyst for Cabinet Discussion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Sunday that the contentious caste census report is set to be discussed in the next cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister noted that the report, submitted last year, required cabinet attention after Rs 160 crore had been invested in its creation. "Let's see what discussion and decision take place in the cabinet," Siddaramaiah stated.

While some groups have opposed or supported the report, it remains a point of debate among backward communities. State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil confirmed that the cabinet meeting would address the caste census soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025