Left Menu

A New Dawn for Syria: Balancing Sanctions and Recovery

Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, advocates maintaining sanctions against Syrian officials responsible for war crimes while proposing a 'smart approach' to aid the Syrian population post-Assad. Germany allocates 50 million euros for humanitarian aid as international partners consider rebuilding Syria's infrastructure amidst eased US restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 12-01-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 16:43 IST
A New Dawn for Syria: Balancing Sanctions and Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, emphasized on Sunday the necessity of keeping sanctions against Syrian officials accountable for war crimes. However, she advocated for a 'smart approach' to ensure relief reaches the Syrian populace following the toppling of President Bashar Assad last month.

Speaking during a visit to Saudi Arabia for a conference on Syria's future, Baerbock addressed journalists about Germany's stance. The nation is part of a coalition that previously sanctioned Assad's regime due to its severe crackdown on dissent, which could impede Syria's recovery from over a decade of civil war that devastated millions of lives.

Highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis, Baerbock announced Germany's contribution of 50 million euros for food, shelters, and medical aid. Meanwhile, the United States has also softened its stance, easing some sanctions, including a general license for specific transactions with Syria, in hopes of facilitating the country's rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025