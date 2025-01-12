A New Dawn for Syria: Balancing Sanctions and Recovery

Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, emphasized on Sunday the necessity of keeping sanctions against Syrian officials accountable for war crimes. However, she advocated for a 'smart approach' to ensure relief reaches the Syrian populace following the toppling of President Bashar Assad last month.

Speaking during a visit to Saudi Arabia for a conference on Syria's future, Baerbock addressed journalists about Germany's stance. The nation is part of a coalition that previously sanctioned Assad's regime due to its severe crackdown on dissent, which could impede Syria's recovery from over a decade of civil war that devastated millions of lives.

Highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis, Baerbock announced Germany's contribution of 50 million euros for food, shelters, and medical aid. Meanwhile, the United States has also softened its stance, easing some sanctions, including a general license for specific transactions with Syria, in hopes of facilitating the country's rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)