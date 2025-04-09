Merz Announces Strong Coalition as Germany's Signal to Europe
German Chancellor-designate Friedrich Merz heralds the coalition deal with the Social Democrats as a robust signal of Germany's commitment to Europe. He assures that the new government is capable and strong, expressing confidence in all parties ratifying the agreement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:00 IST
- Country:
- Germany
On Wednesday, Germany's Chancellor-designate Friedrich Merz emphasized the significance of the new coalition agreement between his conservative party and the Social Democrats as a pivotal moment for Europe's trust in Germany.
Merz declared the accord as a powerful message to not only the German populace but also Germany's partners across the European Union.
He projected confidence in the coalition's vitality, asserting that Germany was on the cusp of receiving a capable and robust government, with all parties expected to ratify the deal.
