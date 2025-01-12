Tragic Collision: Sarpanch Killed in Motorcycle Accident

A sarpanch from a village in Maharashtra's Beed district tragically lost his life in a road accident involving a fly ash transport vehicle. The incident occurred on a Saturday night near Mirwat Phata.

Abhimanyu Kshirsagar, the sarpanch of Saundana village in Parli tehsil, was traveling back to his village when his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle carrying fly ash from a nearby thermal power plant.

Kshirsagar, in his 50s, sustained severe injuries and was declared dead at a nearby hospital. The police have arrested the fly ash vehicle's driver, and an investigation is currently underway to determine further details of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)