Tragic Collision: Sarpanch Killed in Motorcycle Accident
A tragic accident in Maharashtra's Beed district resulted in the death of a sarpanch when a vehicle transporting fly ash collided with his motorcycle. The incident took place near Mirwat Phata area, leading to the arrest of the driver as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
A sarpanch from a village in Maharashtra's Beed district tragically lost his life in a road accident involving a fly ash transport vehicle. The incident occurred on a Saturday night near Mirwat Phata.
Abhimanyu Kshirsagar, the sarpanch of Saundana village in Parli tehsil, was traveling back to his village when his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle carrying fly ash from a nearby thermal power plant.
Kshirsagar, in his 50s, sustained severe injuries and was declared dead at a nearby hospital. The police have arrested the fly ash vehicle's driver, and an investigation is currently underway to determine further details of the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
