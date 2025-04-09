Fly Ash Collection: The Turf War Threatening Maharashtra's Cement Industry

The transportation of fly ash from the Parli thermal power station in Maharashtra's Beed district has recently become a high-security operation. This move comes amid allegations that local gangs have a tight grip on the fly ash collection business.

Fly ash, a byproduct of coal combustion, plays a vital role in the manufacture of cement and wall blocks. The Parli thermal power plant, a coal-based facility run by the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco), generates approximately 750 MW of electricity daily. The transportation of fly ash commenced on April 2, with efforts to maintain smooth operations being met with security needs.

Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat confirmed that 21 police personnel have been deployed to ensure safe transportation. This measure follows the finalization of 17 contractors for the job, amid accusations of mafia-like tactics involving local political figures and underworld connections. The government is being urged to take stringent actions against these intimidatory practices.

