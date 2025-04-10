Mystery Unfolds: Bodies Found with Gun and Motorcycle

The discovery of two men's bodies in a roadside dig near Ranchi on Thursday has prompted an intense investigation by local police, according to authorities.

Officer Amar Kumar Pandey stated that the simultaneous recovery of a handgun and a motorcycle at the scene has led investigators to consider both accidental and intentional causes behind the deaths.

The deceased men, around 25 years old and from Sisai block, are subject to ongoing forensic analysis as police continue to explore all possibilities and gather evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)