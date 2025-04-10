Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Bodies Found with Gun and Motorcycle

Investigations are underway after two men's bodies were discovered in a roadside dig near Ranchi. A handgun and motorcycle found at the scene raise questions about whether the incident was accidental or intentional. The deceased, from Sisai block, are being examined further through post-mortem analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:26 IST
Mystery Unfolds: Bodies Found with Gun and Motorcycle
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The discovery of two men's bodies in a roadside dig near Ranchi on Thursday has prompted an intense investigation by local police, according to authorities.

Officer Amar Kumar Pandey stated that the simultaneous recovery of a handgun and a motorcycle at the scene has led investigators to consider both accidental and intentional causes behind the deaths.

The deceased men, around 25 years old and from Sisai block, are subject to ongoing forensic analysis as police continue to explore all possibilities and gather evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025