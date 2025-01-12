Left Menu

Firefighters Turn Arsonists: Jaipur's Shocking Fire Station Scandal

Two contractual firefighters in Jaipur, Vijay Sharma and Rahul Yadav, were arrested for deliberately setting factory fires to steal and sell diesel fuel. Increased fire incidents allowed them to take advantage of the situation, leading to their eventual capture after suspicious movements were noted.

Updated: 12-01-2025 17:37 IST

  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation in Jaipur, two contractual employees of a fire station have been apprehended for allegedly orchestrating factory fires to supplement their income, officials announced on Sunday.

The accused, identified as fireman Vijay Sharma and driver Rahul Yadav, reportedly engaged in a scheme where they siphoned diesel from fire trucks during emergency responses and sold it illicitly. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Amit Kumar highlighted that the increased vehicle usage during fire incidents provided them ample opportunity to carry out their plan.

Vigilant investigations into a series of suspicious fires in the Sarna Dungar area led to the duo's detainment. Upon questioning, they confessed to setting fires at three factories, exploiting fire alerts to rush to the scene with fire tenders and pilfer diesel amidst chaotic operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

