In a recent escalation, approximately 23,000 households in Kherson, Ukraine, are without power following intense Russian shelling that damaged critical electrical infrastructures, according to local military administration reports on Sunday. The attack concentrated on the Dniprovskiy district, a frequently targeted area on the banks of the Dnipro River.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin disclosed that Kherson city, along with about 50 neighboring settlements, endured shelling in the last day. He noted significant destruction, stating, "The Russian military struck social infrastructure and residential areas, wreaking havoc on two multi-storey buildings and eight private homes." These violent acts have deepened the crisis for residents enduring the war's brunt.

In response to the aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated calls for international support in military aid, emphasizing the need for advanced air defense systems. Addressing allies, he stressed the urgency of fulfilling their commitments to better equip Ukraine in countering the persistent Russian offensive.

