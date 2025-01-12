Diplomatic Tug-of-War: Italy, Iran, and the US at a Crossroad

Italy's justice minister has requested an appeals court to annul the arrest of Mohammad Abedini, an Iranian citizen wanted by the US for a drone attack in Jordan that resulted in the deaths of three Americans last year.

Abedini is set to appear in a Milan court to address his request for house arrest during the ongoing extradition process to the United States. Arrested on a US warrant issued on December 16, his case gained international attention when Italian journalist Cecilia Sala was detained during a reporting trip to Iran. Sala, believed to be a bargaining chip, returned to Italy last week, sparking speculation about Abedini's extradition fate.

An official statement from the Justice Ministry stressed that the crimes accused must be punishable by both Italy and the US for extradition. In Abedini's case, charges of violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act do not correspond with any Italian laws. The situation involves diplomatic nuances, as noted by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, highlighting negotiations between Italy, Iran, and the US.

