Left Menu

Deputy Commissioner's Bold Stand Against Drug Peddlers

Muktsar Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Tripathi caught two drug peddlers at a rickshaw stand, criticizing local police for inaction, and demanding stricter enforcement. Tripathi encountered the offenders while inspecting preparations for the Maghi Mela. He warned officers to prevent such occurrences, asserting his authority to ensure law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-01-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 21:08 IST
Deputy Commissioner's Bold Stand Against Drug Peddlers
  • Country:
  • India

Muktsar Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Tripathi took decisive action against drug peddling on Sunday, personally apprehending two offenders at a rickshaw stand outside a Red Cross park on Kotkapura road.

During his inspection of arrangements for the Maghi Mela, Tripathi discovered the individuals in possession of banned capsules and poppy husk. He reprimanded the present police officers for their lack of diligence.

In a recorded interaction, Tripathi firmly told the officers, "From morning till evening this is happening. Two persons have been caught. I recovered banned substances from their pockets. Is it the DC's job to catch them?" Authorities have been urged to take strict action to prevent recurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025