Deputy Commissioner's Bold Stand Against Drug Peddlers

Muktsar Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Tripathi took decisive action against drug peddling on Sunday, personally apprehending two offenders at a rickshaw stand outside a Red Cross park on Kotkapura road.

During his inspection of arrangements for the Maghi Mela, Tripathi discovered the individuals in possession of banned capsules and poppy husk. He reprimanded the present police officers for their lack of diligence.

In a recorded interaction, Tripathi firmly told the officers, "From morning till evening this is happening. Two persons have been caught. I recovered banned substances from their pockets. Is it the DC's job to catch them?" Authorities have been urged to take strict action to prevent recurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)