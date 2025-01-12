Deputy Commissioner's Bold Stand Against Drug Peddlers
Muktsar Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Tripathi caught two drug peddlers at a rickshaw stand, criticizing local police for inaction, and demanding stricter enforcement. Tripathi encountered the offenders while inspecting preparations for the Maghi Mela. He warned officers to prevent such occurrences, asserting his authority to ensure law enforcement.
Muktsar Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Tripathi took decisive action against drug peddling on Sunday, personally apprehending two offenders at a rickshaw stand outside a Red Cross park on Kotkapura road.
During his inspection of arrangements for the Maghi Mela, Tripathi discovered the individuals in possession of banned capsules and poppy husk. He reprimanded the present police officers for their lack of diligence.
In a recorded interaction, Tripathi firmly told the officers, "From morning till evening this is happening. Two persons have been caught. I recovered banned substances from their pockets. Is it the DC's job to catch them?" Authorities have been urged to take strict action to prevent recurrence.
