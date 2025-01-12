BSF Foils Smuggling and Infiltration at the Indo-Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled multiple infiltration bids at the Indo-Bangladesh border, returning 24 Bangladeshis and two Rohingyas, according to an official report published on Sunday.

BSF South Bengal Frontier forces thwarted smuggling attempts of drugs and cattle from India to Bangladesh. Twenty Bangladeshis and two Rohingyas were intercepted in North 24 Parganas, and four other Bangladeshis in Nadia district on Saturday. Attempts to traffic hemp, cough syrup, and other drugs were also stopped, with significant drug seizures reported in Malda district.

The intercepted goods have been handed over for legal proceedings, and the rescued cattle will be sent to Dhyan Foundation after e-tagging, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)