Delhi's Water Crisis: Sewage, Politics, and Accountability

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena criticizes the AAP government for failing to provide clean water in Delhi, highlighting infrastructure issues and severe pollution in the Yamuna. The AAP rebuts, stating Delhi's high access to piped water and accuses the LG of neglecting law enforcement responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:47 IST
Amid a backdrop of political contention, Delhi's water crisis has become a focal point in the ongoing scrutiny of the AAP government by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. In a recent podcast, Saxena accused the local administration of failing to deliver clean water and criticized the Delhi Jal Board's spending without tangible results. He highlighted the stark contrast between affluent and impoverished areas in terms of water access.

Saxena underscored the dire state of the Yamuna River, which he described as heavily polluted. He expressed concern over the inches of garbage and sewage contaminating the cityscape. The LG emphasized that it's not just an environmental issue but a broader failure to ensure basic living standards.

The Aam Aadmi Party, facing these criticisms, defended its record, pointing to achievements in delivering piped water to nearly all residents and condemning the focus on politics over law enforcement issues. The political tensions continue as both sides debate accountability and priorities in India's capital city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

