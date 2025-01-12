Unraveling the Chhattisgarh Recruitment Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into the alleged Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) recruitment scam, arresting three more individuals on Sunday. Lawyer Faisal Rizvi confirmed the arrests of Sahil Sonwani, Shashank Goyal, and Bhumika Katiyar, all of whom are accused of being part of a widespread corruption network.

Sahil Sonwani, apprehended from Darjeeling, is notably linked to retired IAS officer and former CGPSC Chairman Taman Singh Sonwani. Meanwhile, Shashank Goyal and his wife, Bhumika Katiyar, were detained from New Delhi. The duo is connected to Shravan Kumar Goyal, a director at Bajrang Power and Ispat Limited. They have been taken to Chhattisgarh for further questioning and are in CBI custody until January 13.

The investigation highlights serious allegations, suggesting Taman Singh Sonwani and other officials orchestrated a corrupt scheme during CGPSC exams from 2020 to 2022 to secure government jobs for relatives. The scheme involved accepting bribes for favorable outcomes in recruitments. The CBI continues to probe into the case, which has serious implications for governance standards in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)