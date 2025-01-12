Left Menu

Unraveling the Chhattisgarh Recruitment Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation has made three more arrests in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission recruitment scam. Among those arrested are Sahil Sonwani and Shashank Goyal along with his wife, Bhumika Katiyar. The scam involves bribery and favoritism in the selection of state government officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 12-01-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 23:07 IST
Unraveling the Chhattisgarh Recruitment Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into the alleged Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) recruitment scam, arresting three more individuals on Sunday. Lawyer Faisal Rizvi confirmed the arrests of Sahil Sonwani, Shashank Goyal, and Bhumika Katiyar, all of whom are accused of being part of a widespread corruption network.

Sahil Sonwani, apprehended from Darjeeling, is notably linked to retired IAS officer and former CGPSC Chairman Taman Singh Sonwani. Meanwhile, Shashank Goyal and his wife, Bhumika Katiyar, were detained from New Delhi. The duo is connected to Shravan Kumar Goyal, a director at Bajrang Power and Ispat Limited. They have been taken to Chhattisgarh for further questioning and are in CBI custody until January 13.

The investigation highlights serious allegations, suggesting Taman Singh Sonwani and other officials orchestrated a corrupt scheme during CGPSC exams from 2020 to 2022 to secure government jobs for relatives. The scheme involved accepting bribes for favorable outcomes in recruitments. The CBI continues to probe into the case, which has serious implications for governance standards in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025