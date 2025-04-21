Pope Francis' Legacy: A Transformational Era Comes to an End

Pope Francis, the first Latin American head of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88, according to a video statement released by the Vatican on Monday. His death marks the end of a transformative yet often contentious 12-year papacy.

During his leadership, Pope Francis sought to reform and modernize the traditional institution, which led to notable division and tension within the church. Despite facing various personal health challenges, he remained committed to overhauling the church's structure and ideology.

His tenure leaves behind a legacy of attempts to balance age-old traditions with contemporary values, creating both followers and critics within the church and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)