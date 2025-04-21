Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Pushes for Anti-Discrimination Legislation in Indian Educational System

Rahul Gandhi advocates for the enactment of the Rohith Vemula Act to combat caste-based discrimination in education. He has written to leaders of Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, urging swift action. Karnataka's government has expressed its commitment to introduce the legislation promptly to ensure equal opportunities for all students.

In a bid to curb caste-based discrimination in the educational system, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has penned letters to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Gandhi is calling on these governments to enact the Rohith Vemula Act, aiming at preventing any student from facing bias based on caste.

Highlighting the poignant words of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Gandhi referenced historical personal experiences to illustrate the urgency of the legislation. He underscored the ongoing plight of millions of students from Dalit, Adivasi, and OBC communities who continue to encounter harsh discrimination in India's academic institutions.

Karnataka has notably committed to the enactment of this legislation, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah affirms the state's dedication to introducing the Rohith Vemula Act at the earliest. This act, named after the late Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar, signifies a crucial step toward fulfilling Ambedkar's vision for an India that is equal and inclusive for all citizens. The move has been met with appreciation for its alignment with social justice and equality. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

