Ramban Landslide Tragedy: Resilience Amidst Devastation
A devastating landslide in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, has claimed three lives and destroyed an entire village. The Indian Army, government officials, and local administrations are actively engaged in relief efforts. Fifty Gujarati tourists have been safely evacuated, and schools in Kashmir Valley are closed due to ongoing severe weather.
In a tragic incident in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, a landslide resulted in the death of three individuals and the complete destruction of a village. National Conference President Farooq Abdullah expressed his sorrow, urging government intervention. The disaster left the region in turmoil, highlighting the urgent need for relief.
Gujarat Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel confirmed that all 50 Gujarati tourists stranded by the landslide were unharmed. Patel emphasized the state's effort to ensure their swift return home. The outpouring of help from various quarters began immediately, underscoring the gravity of the situation.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised the Indian Army for establishing medical camps and delivering emergency supplies. The response efforts include suspension of classes in all schools across the Kashmir Valley, as heavy rains trigger flash floods and landslides, leaving parts of the region devastated and claiming at least three lives, including two children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
