World's Largest Gathering: Maha Kumbh Mela Begins in India

The Maha Kumbh Mela has started in Prayagraj, India, attracting over 400 million visitors. This sacred festival, held every 12 years, sees devotees aiming for spiritual purification. Originating from Hindu scriptures, it spans over six weeks with extensive safety and accommodation setups by authorities.

The world's largest religious gathering, the Maha Kumbh Mela, has commenced in Prayagraj, India, with more than 400 million visitors expected over six weeks. Known for its spiritual significance, the festival provides devotees a chance to absolve their sins in sacred rivers and aims for spiritual renewal.

The origins of the festival, rooted in Hindu scriptures, date back to a celestial event involving the elixir of immortality. Key rituals include the 'Shahi Snaan,' a royal bath performed by Hindu sects and ascetics. This year's event encompasses a temporary city along the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, with notable global figures expected among the attendees.

Authorities face significant logistical challenges, organizing 150,000 tents and boosting infrastructure to meet demands. Safety is a priority with drones and surveillance cameras in use. The event, recognized by UNESCO, showcases India's rich cultural heritage on a global stage.

