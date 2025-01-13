Building Bridges: Chinese Military to Visit Japan for Enhanced Cooperation
Representatives from China's military are set to visit Japan in mid-January to enhance mutual understanding and trust, and promote defense exchanges. The delegation from the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command will meet with Japanese defense leaders to strengthen regional security ties.
In a move to foster closer ties, China's military representatives are scheduled to visit Japan in mid-January. The visit, agreed upon by both nations, aims to enhance mutual understanding and trust, according to China's defense ministry.
The delegation, from the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command, will engage with leaders from Japan's Ministry of Defence and the Joint Staff of the Self-Defense Forces. This initiative highlights efforts to strengthen communication and cooperation in defense matters.
The Eastern Theatre Command, responsible for security in the East China Sea and Taiwan Strait, plays a crucial role in regional stability. The visit underscores the importance of bilateral defense exchanges between China and Japan.
