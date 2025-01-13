Philippines Condemns China's Actions in South China Sea
The Philippines has condemned illegal activities by China's coast guard and navy in the South China Sea, urging China to respect Philippine and international laws. The Philippine maritime council called on China to halt actions violating the Philippines' sovereign rights within its exclusive economic zone.
The Philippine government has expressed strong opposition to what it terms illegal and provocative activities undertaken by China’s coast guard, maritime militia, and navy in the South China Sea. The conflict centers around actions within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
According to a statement by the national maritime council, the behavior of Chinese ships and aircraft challenges Philippine and international laws. The council highlighted its deep concern over what it described as 'escalatory actions' by Chinese forces.
In a diplomatic appeal, the Philippine government urged China to cease activities that infringe on the country's sovereign rights within its EEZ. The incident marks a recurring tension point in the disputed waters.
