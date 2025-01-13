Left Menu

Philippines Condemns Chinese Actions in South China Sea

The Philippines has called on China to halt what it describes as 'escalatory actions' in the South China Sea, protesting the presence of Chinese coast guard, militia, and navy in its exclusive economic zone. A protest focuses on Chinese vessels in the Scarborough Shoal area, leading to heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:06 IST
Philippines Condemns Chinese Actions in South China Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Philippines urged China on Monday to cease 'escalatory actions' at a contested South China Sea shoal. A formal protest has been lodged over the presence of Chinese coast guard, militia, and navy within its exclusive economic zone.

The protest is centered around two January incidents involving Chinese coast guard vessels near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, one described by the Philippines as 'the monster,' a ship 165 meters long. A Chinese navy helicopter was also spotted in the vicinity, according to the Philippines' national maritime council.

The council accused China of violating both Philippine and international laws while calling for an end to illegal actions infringing on the Philippines' EEZ. Tensions between the Philippines, a U.S. ally, and China have risen over repeated confrontations in the South China Sea, a crucial trade route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025