Philippines Condemns Chinese Actions in South China Sea

The Philippines urged China on Monday to cease 'escalatory actions' at a contested South China Sea shoal. A formal protest has been lodged over the presence of Chinese coast guard, militia, and navy within its exclusive economic zone.

The protest is centered around two January incidents involving Chinese coast guard vessels near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, one described by the Philippines as 'the monster,' a ship 165 meters long. A Chinese navy helicopter was also spotted in the vicinity, according to the Philippines' national maritime council.

The council accused China of violating both Philippine and international laws while calling for an end to illegal actions infringing on the Philippines' EEZ. Tensions between the Philippines, a U.S. ally, and China have risen over repeated confrontations in the South China Sea, a crucial trade route.

