Robbers Nabbed in Vrindavan: Pilgrims' Nightmare Ends

In a significant police operation, four robbers preying on pilgrims in the Vrindavan area have been arrested. The suspects were involved in snatching operations, seizing cash and expensive mobile phones before making their getaways on unregistered motorcycles, police reported on Monday.

During the separate encounters, three arrested suspects sustained bullet injuries and are currently receiving treatment in hospital. Among those detained, Satish and Rajesh were identified, with one sustaining a leg injury. Police recovered a mobile phone, cash, and other valuables stolen from a woman pilgrim, along with the unregistered motorcycle used in the crime, stated Superintendent of Police, City, Arvind Kumar.

In another incident, two more suspects, Shivam and Mohit alias Moti, were injured during an encounter when they attempted to flee on a motorcycle. They were found in possession of additional stolen items and linked to nine similar robberies. The robust police response marks a step towards ensuring safety for pilgrims in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)