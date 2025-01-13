BSF Nabs Pakistani National at Gujarat Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) detained a Pakistani national during an attempted border crossing at Gujarat's Kutch district, officials announced Monday.

The intrusion occurred near Harami Nala—a natural water channel demarcating part of the India-Pakistan border—where BSF personnel detected Babu Ali as he entered Indian territory.

Babu Ali, identified as a resident of Karo Ghoonghro village in Pakistan's Sindh province, was swiftly challenged and apprehended by the alert guards after being spotted on January 12. Authorities are currently investigating the incursion incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)