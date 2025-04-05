Left Menu

Indian National Tragically Stabbed in Rockland – Suspect Apprehended

An Indian national was fatally stabbed near Ottawa, Canada. The High Commission of India noted the incident in Rockland, with authorities confirming one suspect in custody. The mission is working with local communities to support the bereaved family. Police assure public safety with no charges disclosed yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

An Indian national was tragically stabbed to death near Ottawa, Canada's capital, in the area known as Rockland. Authorities have confirmed that a suspect is currently in custody.

The incident was acknowledged by the High Commission of India in Ottawa, who extended their condolences and assured assistance to the victim's family through local community associations. They are closely monitoring the situation.

According to CTV News, the Ontario Provincial Police reported the stabbing occurred near Lalonde Street just before 3 PM on Friday. The police, however, have not disclosed any charges and assure that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

