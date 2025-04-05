Indian National Tragically Stabbed in Rockland – Suspect Apprehended

An Indian national was tragically stabbed to death near Ottawa, Canada's capital, in the area known as Rockland. Authorities have confirmed that a suspect is currently in custody.

The incident was acknowledged by the High Commission of India in Ottawa, who extended their condolences and assured assistance to the victim's family through local community associations. They are closely monitoring the situation.

According to CTV News, the Ontario Provincial Police reported the stabbing occurred near Lalonde Street just before 3 PM on Friday. The police, however, have not disclosed any charges and assure that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)