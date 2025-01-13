Seizures Surge in Delhi: Major Haul of Cash and Goods as Election Code Enforced

In the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly elections, Delhi's chief electoral officer revealed a significant seizure of cash and goods, totalling more than Rs 21 crore, in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct.

The largest confiscations occurred in East Delhi, with Rs 6.83 crore, closely followed by South Delhi. These efforts form part of strict measures to ensure fair and transparent voting procedures.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz assured that preparations are progressing smoothly, with training programs underway and comprehensive monitoring of enforcement activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)