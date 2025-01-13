Left Menu

Seizures Surge in Delhi: Major Haul of Cash and Goods as Election Code Enforced

Ahead of Delhi's assembly polls, authorities have seized over Rs 21 crore worth of cash and goods, including liquor. The Model Code of Conduct aims to ensure fair elections. East Delhi saw the highest seizures. Preparations, including polling personnel training, are on track according to the Delhi chief electoral officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:19 IST
Seizures Surge in Delhi: Major Haul of Cash and Goods as Election Code Enforced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly elections, Delhi's chief electoral officer revealed a significant seizure of cash and goods, totalling more than Rs 21 crore, in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct.

The largest confiscations occurred in East Delhi, with Rs 6.83 crore, closely followed by South Delhi. These efforts form part of strict measures to ensure fair and transparent voting procedures.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz assured that preparations are progressing smoothly, with training programs underway and comprehensive monitoring of enforcement activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025