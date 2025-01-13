Seizures Surge in Delhi: Major Haul of Cash and Goods as Election Code Enforced
Ahead of Delhi's assembly polls, authorities have seized over Rs 21 crore worth of cash and goods, including liquor. The Model Code of Conduct aims to ensure fair elections. East Delhi saw the highest seizures. Preparations, including polling personnel training, are on track according to the Delhi chief electoral officer.
In the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly elections, Delhi's chief electoral officer revealed a significant seizure of cash and goods, totalling more than Rs 21 crore, in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct.
The largest confiscations occurred in East Delhi, with Rs 6.83 crore, closely followed by South Delhi. These efforts form part of strict measures to ensure fair and transparent voting procedures.
Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz assured that preparations are progressing smoothly, with training programs underway and comprehensive monitoring of enforcement activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
