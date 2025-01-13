Drama at Dhananjay Deshmukh's Protest Over Beed Sarpanch Murder Investigation
Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of murdered Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, climbed a water tank protesting lack of information on the murder probe. He demanded murder charges in related extortion cases. The situation was defused after assurances from local authorities, amid ongoing calls for justice.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of the slain Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, staged a high-stakes protest by climbing a village water tank on Monday. He threatened to jump unless investigation details were shared with the family, highlighting the lack of communication in the probe.
Dhananjay's demands to escalate extortion charges to murder charges against the accused stirred political tensions, prompting intervention from local leaders and law enforcement. His actions were a desperate plea for justice, driven by a fear of personal threats once suspects are released, further complicating the narrative of this high-profile case.
The protest caught the attention of community leaders and law enforcement, eventually defused by assurances from the Beed superintendent of police, Navneet Kanwat, and Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange. This demonstration has reignited calls for accountability and transparency in the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dhananjay Munde's Aide Surrenders: A Political Vendetta Unfolds
Those who killed sarpanch in Beed should be tried in fast-track court and hanged to death: Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde.
NCP minister Dhananjay Munde has said he is not involved in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brutal murder: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar.
Pressure Mounts on Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Amid Murder Controversy
Beed sarpanch murder: Leaders meet Maharashtra guv for removal of Dhananjay Munde from cabinet