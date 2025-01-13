Left Menu

Drama at Dhananjay Deshmukh's Protest Over Beed Sarpanch Murder Investigation

Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of murdered Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, climbed a water tank protesting lack of information on the murder probe. He demanded murder charges in related extortion cases. The situation was defused after assurances from local authorities, amid ongoing calls for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of the slain Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, staged a high-stakes protest by climbing a village water tank on Monday. He threatened to jump unless investigation details were shared with the family, highlighting the lack of communication in the probe.

Dhananjay's demands to escalate extortion charges to murder charges against the accused stirred political tensions, prompting intervention from local leaders and law enforcement. His actions were a desperate plea for justice, driven by a fear of personal threats once suspects are released, further complicating the narrative of this high-profile case.

The protest caught the attention of community leaders and law enforcement, eventually defused by assurances from the Beed superintendent of police, Navneet Kanwat, and Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange. This demonstration has reignited calls for accountability and transparency in the ongoing investigation.

