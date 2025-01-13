Left Menu

West Bengal Health Crisis: Congress Demands Accountability

The West Bengal Congress criticizes the state government for the death of a woman and critical conditions of three others post-childbirth, allegedly due to 'expired' intravenous fluids. They demand health minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation and an investigation is underway by a 13-member panel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Congress has held the state government responsible for the tragic death of a woman and the critical health conditions of three others postpartum. These incidents allegedly resulted from the use of 'expired' intravenous fluid. The Congress has called for the resignation of Mamata Banerjee as health minister, along with the suspension of senior health officials.

The protest, led by state Congress president Subhankar Sarkar, saw party members marching from Karunamoyee More to Swasthya Bhavan in Sector V. However, the protest was halted by police before reaching the health department's headquarters.

In response to the incident, the state health department has initiated an investigation and established a 13-member panel to examine the allegations. Meanwhile, Congress sources indicate that Sarkar may visit the SSKM Hospital to assess the conditions of the affected women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

