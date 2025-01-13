Keel-Laying Ceremony Held for ICG’s Advanced Training Ship at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

The keel-laying ceremony for the Indian Coast Guard’s (ICG) advanced Training Ship, designated as Yard 16101, was held at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), Mumbai, on January 13, 2025. The event marked a significant milestone in India’s drive toward self-reliance in defence production under the Government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The state-of-the-art Training Ship, with a length of 107 meters, is designed to provide high-quality training for 70 under-trainee officers, including women officers, following their basic training ashore. With a range of 7,500 nautical miles, the ship will ensure extended operations at sea while supporting comprehensive training programs. Key features include:

Training Facilities : A specialised training bridge, chart house, and dedicated classrooms for an immersive learning experience.

: A specialised training bridge, chart house, and dedicated classrooms for an immersive learning experience. Advanced Technology : AI-based predictive maintenance systems, Integrated Bridge System (IBS), and Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS).

: AI-based predictive maintenance systems, Integrated Bridge System (IBS), and Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS). Modern Equipment : The inclusion of a multipurpose drone for enhanced operational and training capabilities.

: The inclusion of a multipurpose drone for enhanced operational and training capabilities. Speed and Efficiency: A maximum speed of 20 knots to ensure effective deployment across maritime zones.

These features will enable the ship to deliver top-tier training to ICG officers while also contributing to operational readiness in safeguarding India’s maritime interests.

Significance of Indigenous Development

The ship is being indigenously designed, developed, and constructed by MDL under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, signifying India’s commitment to strategic autonomy and self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The construction contract, finalized in October 2023, aligns with India’s vision of bolstering domestic defence capabilities while reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Inspector General HK Sharma, Deputy Director General (Material & Maintenance), emphasized the importance of the project in enhancing the operational efficiency and preparedness of the ICG. He acknowledged MDL's vital role in supporting the Government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission. The event was also attended by senior officials from MDL and ICG, including MDL’s Director of Shipbuilding.

Strategic and Operational Impact

The advanced Training Ship will significantly strengthen the Indian Coast Guard’s ability to train its personnel to the highest standards, preparing them for critical roles in maritime security. Its capability to operate in diverse maritime environments will enhance India’s capacity to respond to evolving challenges, such as search and rescue operations, maritime law enforcement, and environmental protection.

The inclusion of cutting-edge technologies and indigenous systems will also bolster India’s position in the global defence industry, showcasing its growing prowess in designing and manufacturing advanced naval platforms.

A Vision for the Future

As part of the ICG’s ongoing modernization efforts, the new Training Ship represents a vital investment in human resource development and operational capabilities. By incorporating advanced systems and fostering indigenous innovation, the project ensures that the ICG remains a key pillar in safeguarding India's maritime boundaries and interests.

The keel-laying ceremony at MDL not only marks the beginning of the ship’s construction but also underscores India’s dedication to building a robust, self-reliant defence sector.