EU Nations Urge Temporary Suspension of Syria Sanctions

In a recent development, six European Union member states have called for a temporary suspension of sanctions on Syria, targeting key sectors such as transport, energy, and banking, according to a document accessed by Reuters.

EU foreign ministers will deliberate on this matter during a session in Brussels on January 27. This shift follows President Bashar al-Assad's removal by insurgent forces led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Despite the proposal to ease some sanctions, the paper cautions that if the new regime does not adhere to EU standards on human rights, existing sanctions may be reinstated.

(With inputs from agencies.)