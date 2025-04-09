In a mounting dispute over energy infrastructure strikes, Russia has accused Ukraine of daily attacks, defying a 30-day moratorium brokered by the United States. Both nations had previously pledged to pause such hostilities, yet allegations of violations are rampant on both sides.

Spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, emphasized Ukraine's continued targeting, despite Kyiv's declared support of the ceasefire. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pointed to Russia's drone assault on a Kherson thermal power plant as evidence of Russian infractions.

As tensions escalate, NATO members plan to hike defense expenditure, preparing for potential conflict. Zakharova critiqued the alliance's stance, viewing it as an exacerbation of the conflict, casting Russia as a persistent long-term threat.

