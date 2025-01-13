Standoff at Ladakh: Building Bridges to Restore Trust

The standoff between Indian and Chinese military forces along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh remains ongoing, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi stated on Monday. Despite the sensitive situation, efforts are being made to reach a broader understanding to restore calm in the region.

General Dwivedi highlighted that significant changes have occurred since the standoff began in April 2020. Measures taken by both sides, including terrain modifications and troop deployments, have emphasized the need for renewed trust through dialogues and strategic power delegation to core commanders.

With the anticipation of future meetings between Special Representatives, the Army is prepared to act on guidance for resolving lingering issues. The recent disengagement at friction points such as Demchok and Depsang marks progress, as both India and China aim to normalize relations with enhanced communication frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)