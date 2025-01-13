Left Menu

Tragic Canal Accident: Search Efforts Continue

The body of Arpit Sharma, who went missing after a car accident on January 8, was found in Mundakheda canal. Police and search teams are still looking for the second missing person, Anirudh. The incident appears to be an accident based on initial investigations.

A tragic incident unfolded in the Kotwali Nagar area as the body of Arpit Sharma was recovered on Monday, according to police sources. The discovery comes after a Swift car, carrying two men, plunged into the Mundakheda canal on January 8.

Alongside State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local divers, a coordinated search was initiated instantly to locate Arpit and his companion, Anirudh, who remains missing.

Preliminary investigations, including CCTV footage analysis and local testimonies, suggest the car accident led the vehicle into the canal. Authorities are persistently searching for Anirudh while further investigations are underway.

