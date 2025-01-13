Crackdown on Gogi-Dinesh Karalia Gang: Key Member Arrested
Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested Sitender Kumar, a prominent member of the Gogi-Dinesh Karalia gang, involved in multiple extortion cases. The gang conducted operations from Malaysia and Dubai, targeting high-profile businessmen. Kumar admitted to orchestrating extortion schemes and coordinating activities with associates abroad.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has successfully apprehended Sitender Kumar, a significant member of the notorious Gogi-Dinesh Karalia gang. Kumar, implicated in three extortion cases reported across Delhi-NCR, was captured following a well-coordinated raid initiated by a tip-off.
The gang is notorious for targeting influential businessmen in the region through extortion calls made from Malaysia and Dubai. Upon interrogation, Kumar confessed to orchestrating these calls with an associate, Ajay, who currently resides in Dubai.
Ajay and Kumar coordinated the gang's activities, which included hiring sharpshooters to intimidate targets, while evading detection using foreign-sourced SIM cards. This arrest is a significant development in addressing the gang's pervasive extortion network across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Record-Breaking Auction: Dubai's RTA Nets AED81 Million from Number Plate Sales
Malaysia's Prisoners Seek Pardon from the King
Dubai's DEWA Revolutionizes Field Operations with IoT-driven Smart App
Dubai Arabian Horse Auction Fetches AED5.5 Million
From Small Town Dreams to Dubai Heights: Tushar Udasi's Inspirational Journey