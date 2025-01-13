Crackdown on Gogi-Dinesh Karalia Gang: Key Member Arrested

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has successfully apprehended Sitender Kumar, a significant member of the notorious Gogi-Dinesh Karalia gang. Kumar, implicated in three extortion cases reported across Delhi-NCR, was captured following a well-coordinated raid initiated by a tip-off.

The gang is notorious for targeting influential businessmen in the region through extortion calls made from Malaysia and Dubai. Upon interrogation, Kumar confessed to orchestrating these calls with an associate, Ajay, who currently resides in Dubai.

Ajay and Kumar coordinated the gang's activities, which included hiring sharpshooters to intimidate targets, while evading detection using foreign-sourced SIM cards. This arrest is a significant development in addressing the gang's pervasive extortion network across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)