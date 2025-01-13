Crackdown on Hazardous Kite Materials Ahead of Uttarayan Festival

Authorities in Gujarat have taken stringent measures against the illegal trade of harmful kite-flying materials ahead of the Uttarayan festival, filing 609 FIRs and arresting 612 individuals. This crackdown comes as the state seeks to enforce a ban on manufacturing and selling items such as nylon threads and glass-coated strings.

According to a government affidavit, between January 9 and 12, police acted against 99 manufacturers, 50 stockists, and 404 sellers of these prohibited items. Items worth Rs 23.75 lakh were seized, reflecting the state's commitment to curbing the use of dangerous materials during the festivities.

The state government initiated an extensive media campaign on police and state social platforms following a High Court order, emphasizing the harmful impact of these materials. The court has urged comprehensive compliance, including editing advertisements to align with the government's December 24, 2024, resolution, to prevent risks associated with glass-coated kite strings.

