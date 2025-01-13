Left Menu

Crackdown on Hazardous Kite Materials Ahead of Uttarayan Festival

In Gujarat, authorities have filed 609 FIRs and arrested 612 individuals for illegally manufacturing and selling banned kite materials like nylon threads and glass-coated strings ahead of the Uttarayan festival. The government has intensified efforts, including police raids and media campaigns, to ensure compliance with the high court’s restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:37 IST
Crackdown on Hazardous Kite Materials Ahead of Uttarayan Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Gujarat have taken stringent measures against the illegal trade of harmful kite-flying materials ahead of the Uttarayan festival, filing 609 FIRs and arresting 612 individuals. This crackdown comes as the state seeks to enforce a ban on manufacturing and selling items such as nylon threads and glass-coated strings.

According to a government affidavit, between January 9 and 12, police acted against 99 manufacturers, 50 stockists, and 404 sellers of these prohibited items. Items worth Rs 23.75 lakh were seized, reflecting the state's commitment to curbing the use of dangerous materials during the festivities.

The state government initiated an extensive media campaign on police and state social platforms following a High Court order, emphasizing the harmful impact of these materials. The court has urged comprehensive compliance, including editing advertisements to align with the government's December 24, 2024, resolution, to prevent risks associated with glass-coated kite strings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025