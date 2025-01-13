Governor's Plea Amidst BPSC Row: A Call for Resolution

In a fervent appeal, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has called on Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor to cease his hunger strike over the ongoing BPSC examination dispute. The call, reportedly made during a 45-minute dialogue with protesting exam candidates, reflects mounting concerns over Kishor's deteriorating health.

An 11-member delegation, accompanied by Jan Suraaj Party president Manoj Bharti, met with Governor Khan at Raj Bhavan. The governor assured the representatives that their issues would be communicated to the relevant authorities, while expressing deep worry over the potential health hazards Kishor faced from his prolonged fast.

Subhash, one of the delegates, shared the governor's urgent plea for Kishor to separate the hunger strike from the demands of exam aspirants. As the legal battle looms with a court date set, the BPSC remains firm in its denial of leaked exam papers, further exacerbating tensions among aggrieved candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)