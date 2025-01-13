Left Menu

Governor's Plea Amidst BPSC Row: A Call for Resolution

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has urged Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor to end his fast amidst the BPSC examination controversy. Kishor's hunger strike, demanding justice for exam aspirants, has been ongoing despite health risks and a pending court hearing. The BPSC denies allegations of malpractice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:45 IST
Arif Mohammad Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has called on Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor to cease his hunger strike over the ongoing BPSC examination dispute. The call, reportedly made during a 45-minute dialogue with protesting exam candidates, reflects mounting concerns over Kishor's deteriorating health.

An 11-member delegation, accompanied by Jan Suraaj Party president Manoj Bharti, met with Governor Khan at Raj Bhavan. The governor assured the representatives that their issues would be communicated to the relevant authorities, while expressing deep worry over the potential health hazards Kishor faced from his prolonged fast.

Subhash, one of the delegates, shared the governor's urgent plea for Kishor to separate the hunger strike from the demands of exam aspirants. As the legal battle looms with a court date set, the BPSC remains firm in its denial of leaked exam papers, further exacerbating tensions among aggrieved candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

