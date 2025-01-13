Supreme Court Sidesteps Gun Rights Battles in Delaware and Maryland

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain appeals challenging Delaware's ban on assault-style rifles and Maryland's handgun licensing requirements. These decisions bypass two contentious disputes over gun rights in the United States.

The justices refused an appeal from gun enthusiasts and advocacy groups against Delaware's restrictions on 'assault weapons' and high-capacity ammunition magazines. These weapons, often implicated in mass shootings, are part of the broader debate over gun control in America.

The court, however, did not act on separate challenges in Maryland and Rhode Island related to similar gun control measures. With a conservative majority, the Supreme Court has taken an expansive approach to gun rights since 2008, with further cases on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)