Crackdown on Nylon Manja Sellers During Makar Sankranti
In Chandrapur, authorities have taken strong action by externing 34 individuals from their tehsils for three days during Makar Sankranti festivities. This move aims to counter the illegal sale of nylon 'manja', a banned kite string known for causing severe injuries and fatalities.
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented move, 34 individuals have been expelled from their respective tehsils in Chandrapur for three days amid Makar Sankranti celebrations. This action follows police efforts to curb the sale of nylon 'manja', an illegal and dangerous kite string.
The vibrant festival, Makar Sankranti, known for its kite flying activities, has been overshadowed by safety concerns due to the rampant use of nylon 'manja'. Despite bans, this reinforced kite string, embedded with glass, poses severe risks to both humans and animals.
'We've taken a decisive step of externing sellers to prevent injuries and uphold public safety,' stated Chandrapur Superintendent of Police Sudarshan Mummaka. Spanning several police station jurisdictions, this is Maharashtra's first move of its kind.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Behavioral Insights on Waste Management: A Path to Sustainable Urban Practices
Delhi Police's Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants
Russia Abandons Missiles Moratorium Amid U.S. Weapon Deployments
PM Modi describes 'Maha Kumbh' as 'Maha Kumbh' of unity, asks the devout to return from it with resolve to banish hate, division from society.
Political Uproar in Wayanad: Alleged Bank Job Scam Sparks Controversy