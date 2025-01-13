Left Menu

Kerala SIT Cracks Down on Dalit Girl Abuse Case

The Kerala police Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested 42 individuals in a case involving the alleged sexual abuse of a Dalit girl. The investigation revealed multiple incidents of gang-rape, first unveiled through the victim's behavioral changes noted by her teachers, prompting police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:18 IST
Kerala SIT Cracks Down on Dalit Girl Abuse Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has significantly advanced its probe into the alleged sexual abuse of a Dalit girl, announcing the arrest of 42 suspects connected to the case.

The SIT, led by Pathanamthitta DYSP P S Nandakumar, under District Police Chief V G Vinod Kumar's supervision, has registered 29 cases across different police stations in Pathanamthitta, highlighting the serious and widespread nature of the alleged offenses.

The investigation, initiated after school authorities observed concerning changes in the girl's behavior, has uncovered disturbing details, including multiple incidents of gang-rape, further emphasizing the urgent need for stringent legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025