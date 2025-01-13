Kerala SIT Cracks Down on Dalit Girl Abuse Case
The Kerala police Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested 42 individuals in a case involving the alleged sexual abuse of a Dalit girl. The investigation revealed multiple incidents of gang-rape, first unveiled through the victim's behavioral changes noted by her teachers, prompting police action.
The Kerala police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has significantly advanced its probe into the alleged sexual abuse of a Dalit girl, announcing the arrest of 42 suspects connected to the case.
The SIT, led by Pathanamthitta DYSP P S Nandakumar, under District Police Chief V G Vinod Kumar's supervision, has registered 29 cases across different police stations in Pathanamthitta, highlighting the serious and widespread nature of the alleged offenses.
The investigation, initiated after school authorities observed concerning changes in the girl's behavior, has uncovered disturbing details, including multiple incidents of gang-rape, further emphasizing the urgent need for stringent legal action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
