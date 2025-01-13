Odisha Announces Pension for Emergency Era Prisoners

The Odisha government has revealed a new welfare scheme for individuals imprisoned during the infamous Emergency period in India, nearly fifty years ago. A monthly pension of Rs 20,000 and medical benefits will be provided to those who stood against the regime from 1975 to 1977.

Announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the policy will take effect on January 1, 2025, targeting living victims of the Internal Security Act and related legislation. This initiative aims to help those who suffered during the Emergency, a time marked by governmental overreach.

Applicants are required to submit documents, including the names of three co-detainees, for verification by district committees. The move seeks to acknowledge civil liberty violations during the period while ensuring rightful beneficiaries receive the promised assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)